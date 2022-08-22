The Radiology University is the first journal to publish radiology research with anonymized radiology imaging data in a web-based DICOM viewer.
Why publish with us?
DICOM files: The first radiology journal gives the reader access to DICOM files in the web-based DICOM viewer of published articles. Making research verifiable and useful in medical education.
Authoring system: The journal authoring system will help you keep track of your citations and make research writing more enjoyable than tedious.
Fast track review: each case report will be reviewed within four weeks.
Post-publication discussion: It is easy for readers to ask questions by annotating the paper, making interaction with readers much more effortless.
What all we publish
Case reports: Each report will be accompanied by radiological imaging data. Histopathology DICOM images, if available.
Imaging data: DICOM imaging data is anonymized and stored on a cloud server.
Case series: multiple case reports can then be presented as case series.
Original research article: original research with imaging data.
Letters to the editor: commentary about the research article.
Peer reviews: Reviews of original research articles will be published separately.
Radiology courses: Interactive courses to expand your knowledge. Written based on evidence published in the journal.