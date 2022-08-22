AIM and SCOPE

Radiology University aims to provide state-of-the-art medical and scientific information in the field of Radiology, accompanied by verifiable, accessible DICOM imaging data. Health journals historically have been opaque to readers in terms of the dataset. Technology advancements have made it possible to anonymize imaging data. Therefore, it will not affect patient’s privacy. This will make radiology research verifiable and mainstream in public knowledge as most patients do not have access to DICOM viewers to view radiology scans.

The scope of Radiology University pertains to all sub-specialties in the field of radiology, including diagnostics and intervention radiology. Radiology University receives submissions from all parts of the world and publishes peer-reviewed articles.

Radiology University aims to publish original research based on the building blocks of case reports. Even though it is a tedious task for researchers, it is vital for ensuring high-quality research.