Guidelines for authors

Unlike other journals, we have a basic block approach to research. While almost all current journals focus on research articles, we are focusing on building blocks of research, i.e., case reports. Inspired by the case reports that started the revolution of scientific writing [1]. However, lately publishing case reports is becoming tedious and expensive. So much so many institutional bodies have stopped funding publications as case reports. Many authors have voiced concern about the recent decline in case reports [2][3]. We are worried this apathy towards case reports might linger in young minds who would not realize the curiosity of any big projects in medicine, often starts with a humble case report.

No words limits! say whhhhatt?

No word limits, but try to be as concise as possible. We have been on another side of table and have spent many days trying to fit the articles to limited words, using many software, and going crazy over misplaced citations. All that pain is going to be taken away with our way of publishing, which would feel natural to you.

No figure limits! Yes, we mean it.

We do not want you going crazy over trying to fit image sizes with different softwares only to realise the final image is not publication friendly as starting again. Or trying to merge multiple images in one collage to make it difficult for readers (no more trying to make reader read the images like world map!). We are making it simple for you and more simple for readers.

No table! no cry!

No issues with the number of tables in your article. We recommend uploading supplementary material if you think readers are drowning in the tables.

Got video? or audio? Yes, please!

If you have a video or audio explaining your article, we can embed it directly inside your article.

DICOM! it’s a must*

We will insist you sending the complete DICOM file of the case. So readers can see all details themselves. You are welcome to include some key figures to make article more interesting. The only times we will accept without DICOM is if the article has many other supporting images or if the article is mainly radiograph based.

DICOM file will be anonymized if not done by you already and will be embedded as a link to an article, which can be easily viewed by readers with the click of a button!

Reviewers and Discussions with readers

One of the main motivations behind radiology university was the long wait for reviewers’ comments in traditional journals. Here your publication will be published as pre-print within few days. After that it will undergo review while being visible to all. Our reviewers will not focus on grammar or English but more on the content, more on the differentials. And even after getting cleared by reviewers, you will still be getting many questions from our inquisitive readers! So be ready :)

We proudly present Radiology Univerisity as the first journal in the radiology field to have open access DICOM images accessible by browser and to have a discussion options after publication.

No complicated workflow for article submission!

It’s only two steps here, create an account with email. And in the next step, you can directly go to creating the article. No more complicated Editorial managers asking you to upload the file, name the file, review it, delete it, submit the correction file, submit the file to answering reviewers, submit a cover letter, submit figures separately, submit tables separately, and yes submit your enthusiasm you had for publication separately as well! Not to mention some journals ask for each table and each figure to be submitted differently and now just drives us mad!

We are going in a different direction than that, no more submit differently absurdity which just eats time! You write an article as one, put figures where you see fit, and tables where you see fit. It’s your article, and you are the best person to know where goes what. You are the best person to rearrange the tables and flowers at your house, aren’t you? Why article should be any different?

No need for expensive citation managers!

A citation manager is also called a reference manager and bibliographic manager. You do not need any of those! You can fire all your managers and just relax and start meditation sessions from the time you will save from importing and exporting from those. You only need the DOI of reference to add it as a citation; numbering happens automatically, like MAGIC!

Did someone say DOI?

Yes, yes, you all get DOI. You can easily share it. Get recognized by it. Some institutions have made it a point to have DOI in your publications to be recognized.

Impact factor

We want our journal to be read not only by radiologists and our other specialty colleagues but also by the general population who would able to understand the diagnosis of their loved ones better. Because we measure our impact not by some obscure impact factor but by closure it will bring to patients, answers it will provide to colleagues, and curiosity it will enlighten within young hearts!