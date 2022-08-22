Radiology University Conferences and Courses

Welcome to the conferences and courses page of Radiology University. We organize free and paid courses, which can be related to subspeciality interest, e.g., neuroradiology, MSK, etc. Or they can be pertaining to exam courses, e.g., FRCR, ABR exams, etc. Or they can be related to the radiographer's training e.g. doing Multivoxel spectroscopy, CSF flow study, etc.

Do you have something to teach? Something to share? Please feel free to reach us for collaboration at [email protected]