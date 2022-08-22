General Inquiries/Feedback

Get help with the Radiology University website; give us feedback on how we are doing.

Editorial and Manuscript Submission Queries

Contact the journal offices about your manuscript submission or editorial question. If you want to join as a reviewer, you are welcome to email us to join our team.

Courses

Request to enroll in courses hosted by Radiology University. Inquiries about login details after payment to the course. Inquiries regarding collaborating with us for a course.

PACS

Radiology University has developed its own PACS system to achieve the goal of the world’s first DICOM-based journal. You can request us to host your imaging DICOM data on our PACS for conducting courses, making a teaching library, or for research. You can email us with your needs to get an appropriate quote.

Artificial Intelligence

Radiology University has a dedicated Artificial Intelligence section to conduct post-validation real-world scenario studies. This is to overcome the limitations of over-fitting AI models.

Permissions and Article Reprint Inquires

Obtain permission to reuse figures, tables, or text from Radiology University. Please note the DICOM images can not be reused, so please do not send inquiries regarding DICOM images.

Patient’s request for review by the authors

Radiology University works closely with authors publishing articles in our journal. If patients want their images reviewed by an author with a special interest in a particular disease entity, we will welcome such requests and let patients use our PACS to upload the scan. Such proposals would be paid reviews and would incur fees from the author and Radiology University PACS. The patient will be asked to sign a liability waiver and acceptance of risk while uploading the scan. Radiology University and its Authors will not be responsible for any harm caused by expert opinion provided by the author. Such reviews are not meant for medico-legal cases as second opinions.

It is also possible that no subspecialty radiologist is available at that time, and your scan will end up in the archive. You will still incur a small non-refundable fee associated with anonymizing and uploading the scan on Radiology University PACS. But you will get the scan link to share with your doctors for better follow-up. Such scans in the archive can be retrospectively reviewed as and when subspecialty radiologists are available.

