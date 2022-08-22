We conduct monthly free FRCR 2B viva sessions. These are free-to-attend sessions. The session dates are shared on the FRCR 2B WhatsApp group.
Please fill out the form below to get the QR code of the Radiology University FRCR 2B viva group.
To participate in FRCR 2B viva hot seat, please fill out the case contribution form as well.
Please use the following form to contribute the case to Radiology University Viva teaching files. We will anonymize the DICOM images uploaded.
After case contribution, you need not write a complete case report if you do not have time due to an exam. We will contact you after your exam to write a complete case report.
Further reading for submitting the complete case report.