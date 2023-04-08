FRCR 2B: VIVA tips

Episode 1: Introduction to FRCR 2B / Radiology exam viva

• Contrary to popular belief, all examiners want to pass the candidates.

• You must pass all components – but even if a candidate passes one component, then it takes a lot of discussions to fail that candidate.

• Most examiners will help you to settle and start with some easy cases!

• Listen to what the examiner says – usually, there is a clue to help you and take it at face value. Do not overthink!

• Do not criticize examiners' film.

• Do not argue with the examiner.

• Do not get disturbed by bad answer; carry on with hope.

• Introduce the film – like –'frontal chest radiograph of an adult female patient.'

• State the obvious findings.

• Think what else can occur in relation to this major finding – and keep looking for those signs, say it aloud, and think aloud even if there are relevant negative findings.

• Make sure you give one diagnosis. But don't worry if you can't; you can tell 2 or 3, most likely ones.

• Prepare yourself for questions to differentiate them and what you could do next – at this juncture, remember the patient in your dept – think, 'What would I have done if that patient is in the dept'?

• Gut feeling and spotter memory do help – make sure you have told relevant descriptive findings that made you think 'that diagnosis' as the examiner may not appreciate you directly stating it as spotter without proper justification.

• Do not get disturbed by the quiet and silent type of examiner. If the films go up and down steadily, then the candidate is doing fine!

• Make sure you finish the film – 'in summary/, in conclusion, /that's all I have to say.'

• After concluding the case, you must stop! Do not keep speaking. Let the examiner ask you questions if he/she wants.

Types of films

• Spotter (Aunt Minnie) – hit it for six – you know this is what it is!

• Unified diagnosis – several abnormalities, how to tie them all together?

• Review areas – lesions at the edge of the film/on the topogram or scout

• Common diagnosis at an uncommon location or uncommon manifestation of common disease. Remember great mimickers like sarcoidosis.

• I do not know this – what will I do? (stay tuned to our youtube course!)

Think of the exam as you are describing the case to the registrar from another department, be relaxed, and explain your point of view.