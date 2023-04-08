Skip to main content
Published on May 08, 2023

FRCR 2B: VIVA tips

by Santosh Rai and Akshaykumar Kamble
Episode 1: Introduction to FRCR 2B / Radiology exam viva

•        Contrary to popular belief, all examiners want to pass the candidates.

•         You must pass all components – but even if a candidate passes one component, then it takes a lot of discussions to fail that candidate.

•         Most examiners will help you to settle and start with some easy cases!

•         Listen to what the examiner says – usually, there is a clue to help you and take it at face value. Do not overthink!

 

•         Do not criticize examiners' film.

•         Do not argue with the examiner.

•         Do not get disturbed by bad answer; carry on with hope.

 

•         Introduce the film – like –'frontal chest radiograph of an adult female patient.'

•         State the obvious findings.

•         Think what else can occur in relation to this major finding – and keep looking for those signs, say it aloud, and think aloud even if there are relevant negative findings.

•         Make sure you give one diagnosis. But don't worry if you can't; you can tell 2 or 3, most likely ones.

•         Prepare yourself for questions to differentiate them and what you could do next – at this juncture, remember the patient in your dept – think, 'What would I have done if that patient is in the dept'?

 

•         Gut feeling and spotter memory do help – make sure you have told relevant descriptive findings that made you think 'that diagnosis' as the examiner may not appreciate you directly stating it as spotter without proper justification.

•         Do not get disturbed by the quiet and silent type of examiner. If the films go up and down steadily, then the candidate is doing fine!

•         Make sure you finish the film – 'in summary/, in conclusion, /that's all I have to say.'

•         After concluding the case, you must stop! Do not keep speaking. Let the examiner ask you questions if he/she wants.

 

 

Types of films

 

•         Spotter (Aunt Minnie) – hit it for six – you know this is what it is!

•         Unified diagnosis – several abnormalities, how to tie them all together?

•         Review areas – lesions at the edge of the film/on the topogram or scout

•         Common diagnosis at an uncommon location or uncommon manifestation of common disease. Remember great mimickers like sarcoidosis.

•         I do not know this – what will I do? (stay tuned to our youtube course!)

 

Think of the exam as you are describing the case to the registrar from another department, be relaxed, and explain your point of view.

