CME credit 1.0
A 48-year-old woman presented with a headache with neck spasms on her right side.
How do you differentiate between intra-axial v/s extra-axial?
What are the findings which suggest meningioma?
What is the specificity of the dural tail sign for extra-axial lesions?
Please find the answer, in this case report (ver2) next week.