Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Apr 27, 2023

A 48-year-old woman presented with a headache with neck spasms on her right side.

CME credit 1.0

by Akshaykumar Kamble, Nidhi Agrawal, and Santosh Rai
Published onApr 27, 2023
A 48-year-old woman presented with a headache with neck spasms on her right side.

History

A 48-year-old woman presented with a headache with neck spasms on her right side.

DICOM images

Click on this link to see the full DICOM file

User ID: Reader1

Password: Reader77

Your response

Quiz ID: Quiz 1.1.2

Click on this link to submit your response

Images
Figure 1

T2 axial

Figure 2

Pre-contrast T1 and post-contrast fat-suppressed T1 images.

Figure 3

Flair and T1 coronal images

Figure 4

T1 sagittal fat saturated post contrast.

Figure 5

T2 sagittal

Figure 6

DWI b1000 and ADC map.

Questions

  1. How do you differentiate between intra-axial v/s extra-axial?

  2. What are the findings which suggest meningioma?

  3. What is the specificity of the dural tail sign for extra-axial lesions?

Answer

Please find the answer, in this case report (ver2) next week.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Radiology University
Radiology University
Published with