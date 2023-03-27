History

A 48-year-old woman presented with a headache with neck spasms on her right side.

DICOM images

Images

Figure 1 T2 axial

Figure 2 Pre-contrast T1 and post-contrast fat-suppressed T1 images.

Figure 3 Flair and T1 coronal images

Figure 4 T1 sagittal fat saturated post contrast.

Figure 5 T2 sagittal

Figure 6 DWI b1000 and ADC map.

Questions

How do you differentiate between intra-axial v/s extra-axial? What are the findings which suggest meningioma? What is the specificity of the dural tail sign for extra-axial lesions?

Answer

