A 54-year-old woman with confabulation.

A 54-year-old woman returned from hairdressers to a property she used to live in 8 years ago. She was convinced that she still lived there. No evidence of meningoencephalitis clinically. GCS was 15 at the time of the first scan. Episodes of memory loss intermittently and personality changes over the preceding 1-2 months.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3 ADC map, b1000 DWI followed by b0 DWI images from left to right.

How do you differentiate between lymphoma and glioma? What are the findings which suggest high-grade glioma? Is there anything called Oligodendroglioma, Grade 4, according to WHO 2021 brain tumor classification?

Please find the answer in this case report by Kamble et al. [1].