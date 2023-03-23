Skip to main content
A 54-year-old woman with confabulation.

CME credit 1.0

by Akshaykumar Kamble, Nidhi Agrawal, and Santosh Rai
History

A 54-year-old woman returned from hairdressers to a property she used to live in 8 years ago. She was convinced that she still lived there. No evidence of meningoencephalitis clinically. GCS was 15 at the time of the first scan. Episodes of memory loss intermittently and personality changes over the preceding 1-2 months.

Images

Your response

Figure 1

T2 axial image shows T2 hyperintense midline crossing lesion.
Figure 2

Figure 3

ADC map, b1000 DWI followed by b0 DWI images from left to right.

Questions

  1. How do you differentiate between lymphoma and glioma?

  2. What are the findings which suggest high-grade glioma?

  3. Is there anything called Oligodendroglioma, Grade 4, according to WHO 2021 brain tumor classification?

Answer

Please find the answer in this case report by Kamble et al. [1].

