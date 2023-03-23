A 54-year-old woman with confabulation.

Login to discuss
A 54-year-old woman returned from hairdressers to a property she used to live in 8 years ago. She was convinced that she still lived there. No evidence of meningoencephalitis clinically. GCS was 15 at the time of the first scan. Episodes of memory loss intermittently and personality changes over the preceding 1-2 months.
How do you differentiate between lymphoma and glioma?
What are the findings which suggest high-grade glioma?
Is there anything called Oligodendroglioma, Grade 4, according to WHO 2021 brain tumor classification?
