Episode 11: FRCR 2B Long cases tips and tricks

The long Case section of the examination contains 6 cases.

Time

6 cases for 75 minutes

You can get from single modality to multiple modality cases.

Divide time carefully; some will be complex, and some will be straightforward.

Make sure you do not spend more than 10 minutes per case.

You need this technique to revisit the hard cases.

Reading history and age is very important and can be a clue.

Look at all the relevant imaging for a minute, like a viva, before you start writing down. The reason behind this is you do not have to rewrite your findings.

The answer sheet which will be electronic, will have headings observation, Interpretation, principle diagnosis, differential diagnosis, and further management.

Observation: only positive and relevant negative findings are in this section.

It can be like bullet points.

Write observations of each modality separately.

Make sure if there are two X-rays, put observations of each x-ray dated separately.

Interpretation: Interpretation of your observed findings.

That means whether the process is neoplastic, infective, inflammatory, congenital, or traumatic in nature.

Main/ principle diagnosis: based on your interpretation.

Make sure to write the most relevant diagnosis in this section.

Differential diagnosis: Wherever possible, if it is necessary to write. Otherwise, you do not have to give. You can write none if you think there is no other differential.

Further investigation and management section:

Write beyond relevant MDTs, e.g. further investigation, biopsies, further biochemical tests e.g. M band in myeloma etc.

Practice and learn common cases.

Read all phacomatoses, and it’s common to get one case in a set.

Marking is only on the case attempted if you do not attempt, you may not be marked.

So do not give up on any case.

In summary, the advice would be very good time management which can be achieved by practice.

If you strive for perfection in each case, you might affect other cases because of time limitations.

Basically….

The pass mark is 34.5 to 37 (5.75 – 6.1 average)

It’s a matter of you using knowledge and proper technique to get through the exam.

Average knowledge with good technique can pass.