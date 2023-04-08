FRCR 2B: RAPID REPORTING tips

Episode 7: FRCR 2B Rapid Reporting (RR) Tips and Tricks

RR has no option other than practice and checklist.

Checklist for each body part.

Develop a habit of looking at the edges of the film.

2. Abnormality in the film will be definite, even if it’s subtle.

There will only be one pathology on the radiograph. Write the most obvious diagnosis.

3. Due to the lack of clinical information in RR, the chances of overcalling are more.

If you are finding it difficult to detect abnormality, it will be a normal film.

Go with your GUT: 15-second rule: if you do not spot anything in 15 seconds it’s normal.

4. If you have time left in the end, go over normal films, not abnormal films.

5. If you do not know the exact diagnosis, just describe the lesion or fracture.

Remember no short forms, sides to be mentioned, and if there is any intra-articular extension of the fracture should be mentioned.

6. It might happen that you may get multiple normals or abnormals in a stretch. Cases can be clumped together, so do not get panicked and don’t overcall.

7. Supporting evidence like soft tissue thickening will assist you in looking for fractures, gas for foreign bodies, and erosions for arthropathies.

8. Prosthetic valve, laminectomy, mastectomy, calcified lymph node, fused vertebrae, splenomegaly, soft tissue calcification, severe osteoarthritis, and basal ganglia calcification in children these all should be considered abnormal.

9. Anatomical variations must be recorded as NORMAL e.g., ossicles, extra ribs, apophysis.

10. 40 to 60% of films can be either normal or abnormal. So between 13 to 17 films can be normal or abnormal.

11. Attempt all the films as there are no negative markings.

12. Develop a systematic and consistent approach with your personal technique each time you practice RR.

13. Practise, practice, and practice to be successful.