RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY Reader Agreement

For the Purposes of the Following Agreement:

· Anyone reading radiology university articles on this website (radiologyuniversity.org) may hereafter be referred to by the term "Reader" collectively.

· "Journal" shall refer to RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY.

· The terms "work," "article," and "submission" are used interchangeably and refer to the document submitted through this site for review.

The following statements are true:

· Journal is electronically published and freely available via the Internet as an open-access journal.

· Reader can freely read the journal.

Therefore,

· Reader will not unlawfully duplicate the original ideas to copy it for their research or thesis.

· Reader can use embedded journal’s JEG or PNG images (not DICOM data) with the following restrictions:

o Journal, along with the corresponding article, should be cited properly.

o Reader is only using it for non-commercial purposes.

· DICOM data published on the website is for the reader’s information only. IT CAN NOT BE CIRCULATED or SNAPSHOTED or CAPTURED WITH SCREEN RECORDING. This DICOM data can not be used to train AI / deep learning models. RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY will consider such copying illegal and can take legal measures to prevent it.

· Journal and authors are not liable if readers misinterpret the findings that lead to patient harm directly or indirectly.

· Reader will maintain the decorum of the discussion forum provided and be respective in comments and discussion. A reader can be permanently banned if moderators find the reader is.

Bullying someone

Using foul language

Doing self-promotion

Promoting third-party links/software/courses

Anything which moderators think is inappropriate.

The moderator’s decision can be challenged by the reasoning of how they misinterpreted the message. The decision taken after the challenge would be final.

· Journal is for radiology education and research to colleagues, other clinicians, and patients; however, it does not provide management advice to individual patients. Therefore, neither RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY nor the authors of the article are responsible for any direct or indirect harm caused to patients if they follow the advice mentioned in the articles of journal.

Finally, this document is the complete agreement between the Journal and Reader. It voids any other agreement (past, present, or future), whether that agreement is oral, written, or implied; this is the sole understanding between the Journal and Reader.