Principles of the Review Process

Our review board consists of radiologists from institutions around the world. The board reviews manuscripts in consultation with the RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY faculty advisors, who are faculty members with knowledge in all areas of radiology research.

RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY reviewers treat submitted manuscripts and reviews as privileged documents. Manuscripts and reviews will not be shared with outside parties, except members of the reviewers, if necessary.

Reviews are typically available to the author within two weeks of confirmation of submission. Authors are encouraged to make any suggested changes and resubmit a manuscript as quickly as possible. If changes will require additional experimentation or more than two months to complete, authors should inform the Editor-in-Chief of their target re-submission date.

Upon RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY's receipt of the revised article, revisions will be considered by the editorial board within 7 days. The corresponding author will be notified of the board's decision as soon as it is made.

The Editor-in-Chief reserves the ultimate right to decide whether a manuscript is published. This decision will be made based on all reviews of a manuscript and in consultation with the Associate Editors and Faculty Advisors.

The most common reasons for the rejection of manuscripts by RADIOLOGY UNIVERSITY include, but are not limited to: